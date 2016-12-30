Man in unique clothing robs local business

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —- According to New Milford Police, a business on Danbury Road was broken into and burglarized early this morning.

On Friday morning at about 12:58 a.m., a man broke into the Feed Barn business at 46 Danbury Road and fled the scene at approximately 1:12 a.m. It is unknown how much money was stolen from the registers, but donation cans were also stolen from the counter.

The suspect was seen on camera wearing a very unique style backpack and reinforced fingertips on his gloves.

If you recognize the clothing in the picture or witnessed anything, please call the New Milford Police Department at (860) 355-3133.