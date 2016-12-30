Man who advertised used car on Facebook fights off attempted robber

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man is under arrest for attempting to steal a car from a man who had placed an ad on Facebook. According to police, 19-year-old Clifford Walker met with a West Hartford man on South Quaker Lane. Investigators say Walker asked to test drive the vehicle, and when the car owner got into the passenger seat, Walker pulled over and pointed a handgun at him, and told him to get out. The car owner grabbed the gun and began hitting Walker who managed to get out of the car and take off on foot. West Hartford Police caught up to him a short time later and made the arrest. Police say the weapon turned out to be a BB gun. Walker was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants and now faces attempted robbery, carjacking, larceny, and a weapons charge. Walker was currently free on bond when he was arrested earlier in December for attempting to steal a car from an ad he replied to on Craigslist.
