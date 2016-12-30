Meriden man arrested for giving pharmacist a false prescription

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police say they have arrested a Meriden man after he allegedly tried to give a pharmacist a fake prescription.

They say 40-year-old Hector Rodriguez, of Meriden, gave the pharmacist at the Walgreens on Boston Post Road a prescription for Percocet on Thursday just after 8 p.m.

According to police, they conducted an investigation and determined the Percocet prescription was forged.

Rodriguez is facing forgery and false prescription charges.

He is scheduled to be in court on January 24, 2017.