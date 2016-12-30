Milford shoplifters arrested

By Published:
Map Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Two Bridgeport residents have been arrested for shoplifting in Milford.

Milford Police have charged 28 year old Angel Filomeno-Rodriguez with larceny 6th, conspiracy to commit larceny 6th, possession of a shoplifting device and interfering with arrest.  Police have also charged 48 year old Juan Torres with larceny 6th, possession of a shoplifting device, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to police the two are accused of taking approximately $250 worth of merchandise from Lids Locker Room on Boston Post Road on Wednesday.

