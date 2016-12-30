Naugatuck missing Baby Jesus returned to green

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Public Works Superintendent Bob Roberts says the missing Baby Jesus figure was returned to the green sometime last night. Report-It images show the baby back in the manger.

The Baby Jesus figure was stolen sometime over the holiday weekend.

This past weekend wasn’t the first time the Baby Jesus has gone missing. Back in 2005 and 2006 the figure was taken and the Borough of Naugatuck placed plexiglass around the nativity scene in an attempt to stop thieves from stealing him again.

