Naugatuck Police looking for suspect involved in Armed Robbery

NAUGATUCK Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the suspect they say robbed a store at gun point in Naugatuck Wednesday afternoon.

Naugatuck police say around 1:30p.m. they were called to the DP Mart at 1183 New Haven Road for a report of a armed robbery. Witness told police a man wearing dark clothes and a hoodie and scarf over his face walked into the store while pointing a gun and demanding money. Police say the suspect left the store with an unknown amount of money and left Northbound on New Haven Road on Route 63.

Police say the suspect was driving a 2009 – 2010 Toyota Corolla. No one was injured. Detectives believe that the suspect may be the same individual involved in a robbery that occurred in Naugatuck on November 29 from the Cork & Keg store on Rubber Avenue.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this individual you are urged to contact the Naugatuck PD at 203-729-5221.