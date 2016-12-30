Naugatuck Police looking for suspect involved in Armed Robbery

By Published: Updated:
police-lights

NAUGATUCK Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for the suspect they say robbed a store at gun point in Naugatuck Wednesday afternoon.

Naugatuck police say around 1:30p.m. they were called to the DP Mart at 1183 New Haven Road for a report of a armed robbery. Witness told police a man wearing dark clothes and a hoodie and scarf over his face walked into the store while pointing a gun and demanding money. Police say the suspect left the store with an unknown amount of money and left Northbound on New Haven Road on Route 63.

Police say the suspect was driving a 2009 – 2010 Toyota Corolla. No one was injured.  Detectives believe that the suspect may be the same individual involved in a robbery that occurred in Naugatuck on November 29 from the Cork & Keg store on Rubber Avenue.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this individual you are urged to contact the Naugatuck PD at 203-729-5221.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s