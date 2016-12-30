NYC New Years Eve Weather History

The New Year's Eve ball rests at the top of a building overlooking Times Square, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. The dropping of the ball has been a tradition in Times Square since 1907. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The New Year's Eve ball rests at the top of a building overlooking Times Square, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. The dropping of the ball has been a tradition in Times Square since 1907. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Since 1907, the iconic Times Square ball has been dropped at 11:59 pm on New Years Eve down to the ground ringing in the New Year. For the record, the only time it didn’t happen was in 1942 and 1943 in observance of wartime blackouts. Other than that, I can recall watching ABC (and Dick Clark) show us hundreds, thousands, millions of people huddled up freezing together to celebrate the end of the year. But that begs the question…how cold has it REALLY been at Times Square during New Years Eve?

The coldest temperature recorded in New York City on NYE is a staggering -7 degrees! This temp was almost 100 years ago on in 1917, and also had a wind chill of -18!

On the opposite side of this, back in 1965, the temperature was a comfortable 63°. I can only imagine people barely wearing a jacket for midnight that year.

Over these years, snow has only fallen on average about 1 out of every 10 years and they’ve only seen an inch of snow or greater during 4 New Years Eve celebrations in the 108 years they’ve had the ball drop in Times Square, the last time of which was 2009.

The craziest temperature swing was back in the 30s (1932) where the temp went from a max of 62 degrees, all the way down to 27 degrees with a lot of wind. They also saw a little bit of light rain…I’m sure it was a cold front moving through.

This year the temperature is expected to be in the mid 30s with a few passing rain showers…totally “normal” for New York City on New Years. If you’re curious how the weather was on your birth year during the New Years celebrations, CLICK HERE to be brought to the National Weather Service.

