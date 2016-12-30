Pet of the Week: Zelda

(WTNH)– This week’s pet of the week is a very friendly feline named Zelda. She’s a cute domestic short haired cat.

Zelda is between 1 to 2 years old. She has been a very good mother and foster mother to kittens.

For more information on Zelda, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.