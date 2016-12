HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man has been arrested for drug possession.

Police say officers ended a drug investigation on Tuesday night and arrested 49-year-old Noel Segarra. They say a K-9 officer found more than four grams of crack cocaine in the rear seat cushion of his car.

The Park Road man is charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He was held on $10,000 bond and is due in Meriden Superior Court on January 10.