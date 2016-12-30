Rain and snow showers likely New Year’s Eve

Saturday will begin with some sunshine and temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will roll in during the day. A southwest wind kicks in, and may gust over 20 mph near the Shoreline in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30s inland, and upper 30s to low 40s at the Shoreline.

A weak disturbance moving through New England will bring light rain and snow showers to Southern New England. The best chance of a period of steady precipitation and snow is away from the Shoreline. It does not look like a big deal, but considering how many people may be on the roads New Year’s Eve, it’s a forecast that bears watching.

The wind will stay active out of the south-southwest through the evening. Temperatures may hold near 40 at the Shoreline, and it will be in the mid 30s inland. The best chance of precipitation is between 9 pm and 3 am. The most likely spots for a minor snow accumulation are Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham counties. The temperature will likely be above freezing, and odds are the main roads and highways will not become icy, especially if they’re pre-treated. A coating to an inch of snow is possible in those areas, with the best chance of 1″ of snow in the highest terrain. Closer to the Shoreline, and in the valleys, there is a better chance of rain showers. Any rain will be light, and travel problems are not expected.

New Year’s Day will be nice. Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s. It will be breezy, so it may feel a bit cooler. Clouds return on Monday, and a mainly rain storm arrives on Tuesday. We’re looking at a cold shot late next week, and the setup is not half-bad for a snowstorm in the Northeast late in the week. We’ll keep you posted!