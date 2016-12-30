Refreeze causes some slick conditions on roadways

By Published:
wx-lab

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– There could be a few slick spots in some places Friday morning after all the rain and snow Thursday.

While the roads are clear in most areas, especially along the shoreline, there could be some slick spots on the roads from the refreeze of the rain and snow that we had Thursday.

There is salt down on most highways but commuters should take it slow and watch out for black ice on highway ramps, bridges and sidewalks.

News 8’s Noelle Gardner is in the Mobile Weather Lab monitoring the conditions and giving us a look at the roads in the video above.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s