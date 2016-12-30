Refreeze causes some slick conditions on roadways

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– There could be a few slick spots in some places Friday morning after all the rain and snow Thursday.

While the roads are clear in most areas, especially along the shoreline, there could be some slick spots on the roads from the refreeze of the rain and snow that we had Thursday.

There is salt down on most highways but commuters should take it slow and watch out for black ice on highway ramps, bridges and sidewalks.

News 8’s Noelle Gardner is in the Mobile Weather Lab monitoring the conditions and giving us a look at the roads in the video above.