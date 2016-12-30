Retrial for SC officer charged with murder set for March 1

FILE - In a Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015 file photo, former North Charleston police office Michael Slager, is lead into court, in Charleston, S.C. A federal judge will decide whether Slager, charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist, can remain free on bond. An indictment unsealed Wednesday, May 11, 2016, shows that Slager is charged with violating Walter Scott's civil rights and two other federal charges. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The state retrial of a South Carolina police officer charged with murder for killing a black driver running from a traffic stop has been scheduled to begin March 1.

Multiple media outlets report that a judge released the order setting the date Thursday.

A jury couldn’t reach a verdict in Michael Slager’s murder trial in state court earlier this month.

Slager, who is white, is also charged in federal court with violating Walter Scott’s civil rights. That trial is set to start May 1.

Authorities say the former North Charleston police officer shot Walter Scott in the back in April 2015 as he ran from a traffic stop.

Slager says Scott grabbed his Taser as the two wrestled on the ground and he feared for his life.

