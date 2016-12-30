Run-DMC sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50M

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2012 file photo, Joseph "Run" Simmons, left, and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-DMC perform at the "Made In America" music festival in Philadelphia. The rap group Run-DMC has filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group's name without permission. Run-DMC was founded in New York in 1981 by Simmons, McDaniels and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — The rap group Run-DMC filed a $50 million lawsuit in New York accusing Wal-Mart, Amazon, Jet and other retailers of selling products that traded on the group’s name without permission.

A founder of the group and owner of the Run-DMC brand, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, was listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York.

The complaint said the defendants are “advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products” in the group’s trademarked name. The products include glasses, hats, t-shirts, patches, wallets and other items.

The lawsuit alleged that the retailers have improperly profited, diluted and harmed the Run-DMC brand, which it said has generated more than $100 million in revenue since its inception in the 1980s.

Run-DMC was founded in New York in 1981 by McDaniels, Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell, who was fatally shot in his Queens recording studio in 2002. McDaniels and Simmons later announced that the group was officially disbanding.

The group’s hits include “King of Rock, “It’s Tricky,” and “Can You Rock It Like This.”

In 2009, Run-DMC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, becoming only the second rap act to be awarded that honor.

Amazon and Wal-Mart, which also owns Jet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

