Shoplifter caught with active arrest warrant

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman was arrested for shoplifting from JCPenny on December 29.

28-year-old Janita Lopez of Bridgeport, CT was caught with $658 worth of stolen merchandise. Officers were called to the CT Post mall where Lopez was already in custody.

Further investigation showed that Lopez had an active warrant for her arrest for failing to respond to a marijuana infraction on April 7, 2016.

Lopez was charged with larceny to the fifth degree and is scheduled to appear in court on January 12, 2017 and January 24, 2017.