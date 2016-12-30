Steph Curry sneakers raise $45,201 for Oakland fire victims

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
In this Friday, April 1, 2016 photo, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry (30) pauses during an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Oakland, Calif. Though he moved on to the NBA long ago, March Madness is also Curry's world now. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
In this Friday, April 1, 2016 photo, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry (30) pauses during an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Oakland, Calif. Though he moved on to the NBA long ago, March Madness is also Curry's world now. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has raised $45,201 for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers.

The Warriors said Friday that the shoes Curry wore against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 were auctioned off to an anonymous bidder for $30,101. The “Oakland Strong” shoes feature the words “OAKLAND” down the side of the left shoe and “STRONG” down the side of the right shoe in Golden State’s yellow and blue colors.

The pregame “Ghost Ship” shoes that feature the words “GHOST SHIP” in graffiti-style script down the side of each shoe went to an anonymous bidder for $15,100.

Both have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.

Curry had posted on Twitter to advertise the eBay auction.

The fire broke out Dec. 2 during a party at the Ghost Ship warehouse.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s