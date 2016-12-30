Vandals cause up to $10,000 in damage to Preston church

PRESTON, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating after vandals broke into a Preston church and caused as much as $10,000 in damage.

The Rev. Ted Tumicki, pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic church, tells The Day (http://bit.ly/2iMOyd9 ) of New London that the vandalism occurred sometime between Christmas Day and Wednesday morning, when the damage was discovered.

He says the vandals shattered glass in the side entrance door, damaged the door to the sacristy, broke the Easter candle and two pedestals, and smashed the statue of St. Catherine. A cross that sat on the tabernacle was also stolen.

Tumicki says the vandalism will not affect the church’s regularly scheduled services.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call state police.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.