1 injured in Hamden crash on Whitney Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a utility pole on Whitney Avenue in Hamden early Saturday morning.

Just before 1:40 a.m., police responded to Whitney Avenue between Brooksvale Avenue and River Road on a report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a car had a struck a utility pole, bringing down some overhead wires.

Further investigation from Hamden police revealed that the driver, who has not been identified, was traveling northbound on Whitney Avenue when they veered off the road into the pole. The utility pole snapped, causing the downed wires.

The Hamden Fire Department responded to the scene to help extricate the driver from the car. There were no passengers in the vehicle. The driver was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of what officers described as non-life threatening injuries.

Hamden police tell News 8 that traffic was directed around the site of the accident while crews worked to repair the downed wires.

Hamden police are continuing their investigation to determine what may have caused the crash. If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help police in their investigation, you’re asked to call Hamden police at 203-230-4000.