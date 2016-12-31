Health tips for the New Year

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — With the new year less than 24 hours away Lots of us are writing down those goals we want to accomplish in 2017.

Registered Dietitian Pat Baird stopped by our station to give us four tips that will help keep up on track this year. Pat says the four tips may surprise you but if you do them they are guaranteed to keep them on track because they’re simple, realistic and effective.

Ambitious resolutions are bound to fail because they’re impractical, complicated and time-consuming. Many people are off track before the end of January.

Four tips to help you stay on track:

Get More Sleep: The National Institutes of Health research shows people who are sleep deprived weight more, have diminished focus and concentration, have more chronic diseases, and get into more accidents.

Seven to 9 hours is the recommended amount.

Make it a priority.

Set a time, write it down, follow it – not just whenever you get to it.

No electronics in the bedroom or texting under the covers. Eat Breakfast: The latest Dietary Guidelines emphasize this is #1 way to lose weight.

Decades of research show myriad of benefits.

Breakfast eaters lose weight more efficiently; maintain it more effectively.

Breakfast improves focus and concentration; reduces absenteeism.

Make it simple or substantial – oatmeal or turkey sandwich – just do it.

Include More Color: The National Cancer Institute, Dietary Guidelines for Americans and other support research that shows a variety of colored fruits and vegetables to maintain health and prevent chronic disease.

Pigments contain beneficial antioxidants that protect cells, boost the immune system and promote health.

Frozen are loaded with nutrition, and economical in the off-season. Eat Smaller Portions: “Portion distortion” created larger portions and larger people.

US food consumption is up 16% since 1970 reports Economic Research Service.

American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reports women who shrank portions by 25% slashed 250 cals/day — which helps lose 1/2 lb./week — still feel full.

Eat smaller portions also means eat more snacks to fill in the gaps.

Meal/snack/meal/snack etc. is recommended pattern by health professionals.

To learn more about Pat you can head to her website.