How to Decorate for New Year’s Eve with Christmas Décor

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — New Year’s celebrations often sneak up so quickly after Christmas, and after spending all the money on the holiday’ here are some ways to repurpose our Christmas décor for new year’s eve.

Lisa Antonecchia, with Creative Concepts says when she thinks of New Year’s, Silver and Gold accents come to mind. Lisa says you can repurpose decorations by starting with your Christmas Centerpiece.

Antonecchia says you can start with the pine cones, paint the pine cones gold and accent the tips in silver paint, place back into your vase, with Gold and Silver Holiday Balls and add glitter accents, keep your holiday greens and you are done. This quick change will take around 5 minutes to complete but makes a brand new centerpiece. Another easy way we can reuse decorations is buy inexpensive wine, champagne, martini glasses and use gold and silver craft pain with sponge brushes to add a different feel to the glasses.

if you want to make a silver and golf vase for your flowers, you can use the same type of idea and paint different designs.

For more tips on how you can repurpose decorations