Massive fire at abadoned factory in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massive inferno engulfed an abandoned factory on South Main St. and Pearl Lake Rd. in Waterbury Saturday evening. The second alarm fire, which can be seen from nearby Route 8, has the entire Waterbury Fire Company responding to contain the blaze.

#BREAKING – massive #fire in vacant building in #Waterbury. No one hurt; cause still unknown. A live report coming up on @WTNH at 11 pic.twitter.com/Ucp8Ufj5r0 — Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) January 1, 2017

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Couture told News 8 that the call came in at 8:47 PM and when firefighters arrived at the abandoned factory it was fully engulfed in flames. Couture says that the fire company has taken defensive measures to protect the surrounding buildings from catching fire and that they are having firefighters keep their distance because the building has shown signs of possibly collapsing.

Firefighters will likely be on scene for the next few hours, please stay with News Channel 8 for updates on this breaking story.