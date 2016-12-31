Mayor who won back office after prison reflects on the year

Associated Press logo By Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (WTNH)
- FILE - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — It appears life is back to normal for Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

A year after he reclaimed the city’s top office in a stunning comeback from his seven-year prison stint for public corruption, the Democrat is back in his old office. He’s sitting behind his old desk. And he’s got the escalators running again in the city’s government office.

Ganim tells The Associated Press he’s pleased by the positive reception he has received from federal, state and local politicians. Very few of his fellow Democrats were willing to publicly support his candidacy in 2015.

Ganim’s surprise victory came five years after he finished serving the prison sentence.

Ganim says the “whole world changed” after election night and it’s been “business as usual, in a positive way.”
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s