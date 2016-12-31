Mild start, cold finish to the first week of 2017

2016 is going in the books as a warm and dry year in Connecticut. The new year will begin with a nice, mild day on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s. Keep in mind, the normal high is in the mid to upper 30s in early January. Monday looks mainly dry and mild again, with highs in the low 40s.

It will get even warmer on Tuesday, but we will also see some rain. A storm system will bring a decent soaking during the day. It looks like the steadiest rain will be in the afternoon. Unlike the storm on Thursday, this one will be all rain in Connecticut. 0.5-1″ of rain is possible. That will help to put another dent in the drought. Highs will be near 50 at the Shoreline, with gusts to 30 mph possible. Dry weather returns on Wednesday, and it will stay relatively warm as the January thaw continues. Highs will be near 50 again. Four days into 2017, the average temperature will be 10-15° warmer than normal in CT.

The weather looks more typical of early January late in the workweek. In fact, it may even be colder than normal for a couple of days.The temperature will struggle to get much above freezing Friday-Sunday, and it may not happen away from the Shoreline.

While some snow cannot be ruled out, the odds are favoring a cold and dry stretch. A storm may shoot off the Southeast or Mid-Atlantic coast, but, at this point, it looks like it misses Connecticut.