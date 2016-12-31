New Haven police arrest suspect in smash-and-grab robberies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have arrested a man that has confessed to at least seven smash-and-grab robberies in the city in the past week.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a New Haven officer was in the vicinity of Orange and Center Streets when he heard a cracking sound from the corner. When he went to investigate, he discovered a man swinging at a glass door to the Ninth Square Market, located at 72 Orange Street.

According to New Haven Police, the officer drew his gun and ordered the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Erik Silberberg, of New Haven, to get on the ground and drop the metal pipe he had in his hand. Police say Silberberg began walking towards the officer, but then put down the pipe. After being told a second time to get down on the ground, he complied.

Later Saturday morning, detectives began interviewing Silberberg. Police say that he has confessed to seven burglaries in downtown New Haven over the past few days, including:

Fornarelli’s Restaurant on Orange Street

College Covenience Market on College Street

Greg’s Tailor Shop on College Street

The Wine Thief on Crown Street

Olives & Oils on Temple Street

Mecha Noodle Bar on Crown Street

Temple Grille on Temple Street

During his interview, police say Silberberg confessed to November burglaries as well, including:

Jo Bella Salon on Temple Street

Foot Locker on Chapel Street

The apartment building at 116 Court Street

Multiple package thefts on Court Street

Silberberg was charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary and criminal mischief connected to Saturday morning’s attempted break-in at Ninth Square Market. Detectives have served Silberberg with one warrant from a previous burglary, and more than a dozen warrants and charges will be served in the future.

The apprehension is welcome news to downtown area businesses and residents alike. Michael Piscitelli, New Haven’s Deputy Economic Development Administrator, contacted the New Haven Police Department early Saturday morning to express how happy he is to share the news of this arrest with merchants. “This has been a big issue for us”, remarked Piscitelli. “This is really good news”, he said.