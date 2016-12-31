New Haven woman grieving loss after cousin dies outside Meek Mill concert in Wallingford

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stacey Ward says her cousin, Travis Ward, 31 was more like a little brother to her.

Through her tears, Stacey said her cousin was intelligent, kind, and an artist.

I just miss him. I want him to come back. I know that’s not possible. It’s going to be a long time before I’m back to myself because this is really, really bad.”

The New Haven native was turning 32 on Tuesday. So, to celebrate he went to check out the rapper Meek Mill at Wallingford’s Oakdale Theatre with his younger cousin Friday night.

Original Story: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wallingford’s Oakdale Theatre

“I’m very, very shocked that my family has to endure this because you never know, you never think it’s going to be your family,” said Stacey.

Wallingford police say just after 11 the concert was letting out and a fight lead to someone opening fire in the parking lot. An Oakdale employee called 911. Four people were shot, Travis and Jaquan Graves, 20, died.

“They’ve been interviewing people throughout the night,” said Wallingford Police Department’s Lt. Cheryl Bradley.

Wallingford officers called in State Police to help because police say there were several witnesses to interview.

Officers towed away cars as evidence while detectives combed the area.

Lt. Bradley said, “There were no outside surveillance cameras I don’t believe they have inside either.”

Stacey doesn’t understand why anyone would do this to her cousin.

Stacey said, “He doesn’t have any beef with anybody. Nobody’s after him for anything. Everybody loved Travis Ward.”

She can’t comprehend the fact she won’t see him again.

Ward said, “People need to understand and think before they react because you’re taking innocent lives you understand? and the families have to deal with that.”

They had a birthday party planned for him in Branford on Tuesday. Instead, they’re planning his funeral.