New Year’s Eve Forecast for Connecticut

Hope you had a fantastic 2016, here’s to an even better new year! We’re watching a weak system moving towards Connecticut for tonight. This will bring us a few rain/snow showers from about 9pm until 3am. Most of Connecticut won’t see any accumulation but the hills in the northwest/east will likely see enough snow to cause some slick roads. After that, smooth sailing into Tuesday with the next rain on the way.

Today: Increasing clouds with high temps in the low 40s. An afternoon breeze will make it feel like the low 30s!

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy, snow and rain showers possible from 9pm-3am. Best chance of a minor snow accumulation is in the higher terrain of NW and NE CT. It will likely be rain showers near the Shoreline. Breezy and not too cold, with lows in the 30s.

New Years Day: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a few afternoon rain/snow showers are possible. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Rainy with mild temps. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Sun with lots of clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Thursday: Cold weather returns with darker grey clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few lake effect snow flurries. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Looks cold still with a system near Connecticut. We’ll keep you posted! Highs in the low 30s.