Shooting at Wallingford’s Oakdale Theatre leaves two dead, two hurt

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead after a shooting that happened at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened right after 11 p.m. outside the theater where rapper Meek Mill was performing. Police said all the victims were leaving the concert when the gunfire erupted.

The CT State Police Major Crime Division was called in to assist with the investigation and State police are helping Wallingford detectives interview several witnesses.

Police are unsure if there is more then one shooter and are unaware of what the motive was.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wallingford police at 203-294-2800.

