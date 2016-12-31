State Police: 1 killed, several injured in crash in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say one person has died and several were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Westport.

Police say the crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday near Exit 17 on the northbound side of the highway.

Police say the crash involved at least two vehicles. One person was killed and at least three others were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The highway is closed between Exits 17 and 18.

