Winter is Here, Time to Ski!

New Years Eve update for the slopes in Connecticut:

Here are the hours of operation for each of the ski resorts in our state:

Mt. Southington: As of yesterday, the mountains Facebook page mentioned they had 11 trails with 7 lifts open and I would bet they had the opportunity to make more snow last night. Their hours are from 9am-5pm today, and 9am-10pm tomorrow.

As of yesterday, the mountains Facebook page mentioned they had 11 trails with 7 lifts open and I would bet they had the opportunity to make more snow last night. Their hours are from 9am-5pm today, and 9am-10pm tomorrow. Mohawk Mountain: I saw them making snow this morning and it looks like a winter wonderland out there. The hours of operation are from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm today and tomorrow.

I saw them making snow this morning and it looks like a winter wonderland out there. The hours of operation are from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm today and tomorrow. Powder Ridge: They’re open from 9am-10 pm today, and will be doing a cool torch run at 8pm so bring a flashlight if you want to take part. It should be pretty cool! They also have tubing starting at 9am.

They’re open from 9am-10 pm today, and will be doing a cool torch run at 8pm so bring a flashlight if you want to take part. It should be pretty cool! They also have tubing starting at 9am. Ski Sundown: They take the cake with the longest hours of operation for NYE opening at 8am and staying open all the way until midnight! That’s a pretty cool way to ring in the new year.

That’s it…Christmas is over, many of you/your kids have the week off so what is there to do? Well how about skiing? Here is a list of the places that I’ve found are open this coming week?

Ski Sundown- New Hartford:

Ski Sundown is one of the places around here that do night-time skiing. If you’ve ever tried it, it’s scary as heck! I’m not brave though. They’re open through January 2nd from 8am-10pm. On New Years Eve they’re actually open even later…to midnight! More info can be found on their website by CLICKING HERE.

Powder Ridge- Middlefield:

Powder Ridge has both skiing/boarding and snow tubing open over the coming days. From what I’ve found, they’re open 9am until 10pm through the first day of 2017, so they’re another location that has night-time skiing. One thing to note, their tubing times go in two hour intervals and they do recommend booking a time in advance! CLICK HERE for more info from their website.

Mohawk Mountain- Cornwall:

Mohawk mountain has been open for over 70 years so this place has history! They are open every day through the new year. Hours are from 8:30am-10pm through December 30th, and 8:30am-4pm next weekend. 10pm closing time means they’re also open for night skiing. The mountain also has some really cool webcams you can check out HERE.

Mt Southington- Plantsville:

Mt Southington is another great spot to check out this winter. They make snow every night they can, and will be open from 9am-10pm through January 2nd. They also have a terrain park which is cool for those of you (note how I don’t say those of US) who like that kind of stuff! HERE is their website.

Regardless of where you go, if you’re hitting the slopes, send us your photos! Use the News8 app or email reportit@wtnh.com so we can check out what you’re seeing.