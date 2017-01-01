Arrests made in Thanksgiving assault

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) —- According to Torrington Police, four arrests were made in an assault that took place on Thanksgiving.

On Friday, Torrington Police arrested four people who were involved in the kidnapping and robbery of a juvenile on Thanksgiving. The suspects kidnapped the unidentified victim at knife-point, took his clothes, and forced him back to a Torrington residence where he was further assaulted before he was able to escape.

After a complaint and a subsequent investigation, Police concluded that the incident was probably revenge after a bad drug deal. They were able to arrest the suspects Isamar Dirocie, Idalis Berroa, Louis Hearnandez, Jordan Williams who is a former New Jersey basketball player. The suspects were charged with kidnapping, assault, robbery, and other various charges,

Each are being held under various bonds and the investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed this incident or have any tips for Police, Please contact the Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2000.