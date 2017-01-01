Connecticut official to sit on advisory board to FCC

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has been appointed to a board that advises the Federal Communications Commission on telecommunications issues, ranging from cable franchising to broadband access.

Elin Swanson Katz, the state’s advocate for consumers, will be the Democratic governor’s designee on the FCC’s Intergovernmental Advisory Board.

The board is made up of 15 representatives of state, local and tribal governments with expertise in telecommunications policy. Malloy is the only governor named to the IAC.

Katz calls it an honor to serve as Malloy’s designee. She says she’ll work to ensure “the state perspective is heard at the FCC.”

Malloy says Katz has worked to spur broadband investment in Connecticut, leading to more broadband infrastructure development, increased broadband speeds and measures to promote affordable access, including for underserved communities.

