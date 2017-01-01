Discussion planned on veterans and their exposure to toxins

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is looking to hear from veterans of all service eras about their exposure to toxic substances.

The Democrat has scheduled a round table discussion at 1 p.m. on Monday at the American Legion Post 96 in West Hartford.

Veterans and their family members are expected to be on hand to discuss their exposure to toxic substances during their military service and the long-term health effects it had on them and their descendants. Those issues can include birth defects, learning disabilities and cancer.

Blumenthal pushed for new federal legislation that includes enhanced research into the potential health effects of toxic exposures experienced by veterans. It was recently signed into law by President Barack Obama.

