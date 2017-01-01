Driver killed after crashing into tree in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A person was killed after crashing into a tree in Stamford, early Sunday morning.

Police say they are investigating a fatal car crash that happened at 4:55 a.m. at the junction of Stillwater Avenue and Progress Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on Stillwater Avenue when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crossed over the eastbound lane, before hitting a tree.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not being released at this time.

Police say speed appears to be a factor. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at at (203) 977-4712.