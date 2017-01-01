Drunk driving results in a multi-car collision

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) —- Just this morning, a drunk driver was arrested after his involvement in a multi-car collision.

According to Manchester Police, officers were dispatched to 276 Hartford Road at approximately 12:12 a.m. this morning where they found three cars with serious damages. several occupants of the vehicles had to be extricated by the Fire Department and EMS personnel and were transported to either Hartford Hospital or Saint Francis Hospital.

There were at least four injured occupants and they all are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation temporarily shut down Hartford Road between Goslee Street and Pine Street for four hours but the road is now open.

Police Identified Quamel Smith, 34, of Hartford as the driver of the Honda Accord that caused the crash and arrested him following his failure to pass multiple sobriety tests. The test results revealed a BAC of .200 which is more than twice the legal limit.

Preliminary investigating suggests that impairment and speeding caused the crash. However, the incident remains under investigation.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information to add, please contact Traffic Officer Helvidio Augusto at (860) 645-5560.