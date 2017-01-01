Firefighters remain on scene of Waterbury fire believed to be arson

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters are still on the scene of a fire at a vacant building in Waterbury and they now think it’s an arson.

South Main Street is still closed and they’re still working to get the fire completely out, working to put out hot spots.

The flames Saturday night were so massive people could see them from Route 8. Crews worked to keep them from spreading to nearby buildings.

The State Fire Marshal was there Sunday evening with a dog to investigate. Crews are also checking for hazardous materials.

The building belongs to the city of Waterbury and it was last used by a rental company. It has been empty for years.

The call for help came in shortly before 9 p.m., Saturday night. A long night for firefighters, but something they can handle.

“It’s getting to be not an oddity, which we would prefer that it was. But it’s something that we deal with and it’s what happens when you have an inventory of these types of buildings, old mills that have been empty for a long time,” said Chief David Martin, Waterbury Fire Department

Crews are hoping South Main Street will reopen by Monday morning, but expect it will definitely be open by the Tuesday morning commute.

