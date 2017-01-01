Hartford police investigate New Year’s homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating after a woman was killed overnight Sunday.

Police say an arrest has been made in the homicide that took place at 577 Park Street in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

HPD investigating overnight homicide at 577 Park St. Suspect in custody. Female victim. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 1, 2017

The identities of the female victim and suspect have not yet been released. There are no further details on the homicide at this time.

Police say New Year’s Eve/ Day has proven to be violent historically. However Hartford police say they had an all time low in homicides in 2016.