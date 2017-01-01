Losing weight without losing money

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — With the start of the new year many of us will begin working towards our new goals, one of the most common is better health and losing some weight. Howard Schwartz with the CT Better Business Bureau stopped by our station to explain some important we need to know before signing gym contracts.

Howard Says there are five things you need to ask yourselves:

What are the terms of any introductory offers? Are there any discounts?

What happens if i move? Questions to ask yourself Am i feeling pressured to join? Can i really afford this every month? Is this location convenient? Did i get it all in writing?

For more information from Howard you can watch the video above, and to get more tips you can head to the BBB website.