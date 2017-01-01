Losing weight without losing money

By Published: Updated:
fitness-contracts

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — With the start of the new year many of us will begin working towards our new goals, one of the most common is better health and losing some weight. Howard Schwartz with the CT Better Business Bureau stopped by our station to explain some important we need to know before signing gym contracts.

Howard Says there are five things you need to ask yourselves:

  1. What are the terms of any introductory offers? 

     

  2. Are there any discounts?
  1. What happens if i move?
  2. Questions to ask yourself
  3. Am i feeling pressured to join?
  4. Can i really afford this every month?
  5. Is this location convenient?
  6. Did i get it all in writing?

For more information from Howard you can watch the video above, and to get more tips you can head to the BBB website.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s