Man throws “unknown explosive device” in front of police cruiser

By Published:
(WHTM)
(WHTM)

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM)- Early Sunday morning three police cruisers were traveling on the 200 block of West Main Street, responding to an alleged building fire.

As the officers approached 273 West Main Street, they observed an object being thrown from the front porch.

Just as the three cruisers were passing by, an unknown object exploded in front of the bumper of the first cruiser, which then ran over it. This caused the other two officers to swerve into the opposing lane of traffic to avoid whatever had exploded.

Police say they identified 37-year-old Vincent Pierandozzi as the person who threw the unknown explosive device.

Officers took Pierandozzi into custody and charged him with one count Propulsion of Missiles Onto a Roadway, one count Reckless Exploding and 3 counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Pierandozzi will be transported to Lancaster County Central Booking to await arraignment.

Pierandozzi is presumed innocent.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s