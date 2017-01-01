Reaching New Year Goals

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to loosing weight 90% of all new years resolutions fail. and according to a new study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition says drug addicted and carb junkies have a lot in common when it comes to cravings.

Lisa Lynn, found of LynFit says cravings are the number one reason people fall off the “weight loss” wagon and most people never recover. The study says research shows the quick spike and subsequent crash in blood sugar that comes after eating highly processed carbs activates the reward and addiction center of the brain much like the cravings a drug addict would experience.

Lisa Lynn and the study says:

“When it comes to carbs you have to have an intervention of sorts to really shock your body and brain into a way of thinking.”

Lisa says with the new year comes new goals and if you follow these steps this will slowly become your new way of life:

  1. Start your day with whey
  2. Drink ten cups of water daily
  3. Take a five-minute break
  4. Slim down your meals to melt off bell fat
  5. Double up your veggies to keep the pounds away
  6. Up your steps to boost your weight loss

For more tips from Lisa Lynn you can watch the video above or head to her website.

