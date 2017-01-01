Welcome Arlow! The first baby born in Connecticut

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– The first baby born in Connecticut for 2017 was welcomed into the world one minute after midnight at Middlesex Hospital.

The baby boy, Arlow Stone Genty, is the second child for his parents, Courtnai Morgan and Ray Genty.

Little Arlow came in weighing at six lbs. 8 oz.

The Middlefield family is very excited about Arlow’s arrival. Courtnai and the baby are both happy and healthy.

Courtnai Morgan says her due date was January 16th, but Arlow was determined to be the New Year’s Baby. She even said she watched the ball drop in the delivery room.

The first baby born at Hartford’s St. Francis Hospital arrived at 5:18AM. His name is Lucas Li and his family lives in Vernon, CT.

The first baby born at Yale-New Haven Hospital came at 6:03AM.