Welcome Arlow! The first baby born in Connecticut

By Published: Updated:
New Year's baby Arlo Stone Genty.
New Year's baby Arlo Stone Genty.

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– The first baby born in Connecticut for 2017 was welcomed into the world one minute after midnight at Middlesex Hospital.

The baby boy, Arlow Stone Genty, is the second child for his parents, Courtnai Morgan and Ray Genty.

New Year's baby Arlo Stone Genty.
New Year’s baby Arlo Stone Genty.

Little Arlow came in weighing at six lbs. 8 oz.

The Middlefield family is very excited about Arlow’s arrival. Courtnai and the baby are both happy and healthy.

New Year's baby Arlo Stone Genty.
New Year’s baby Arlo Stone Genty.

Courtnai Morgan says her due date was January 16th, but Arlow was determined to be the New Year’s Baby. She even said she watched the ball drop in the delivery room.

New Year's baby Arlo Stone Genty.
New Year’s baby Arlo Stone Genty.

The first baby born at Hartford’s St. Francis Hospital arrived at 5:18AM. His name is Lucas Li and his family lives in Vernon, CT.

The first baby born at Yale-New Haven Hospital came at 6:03AM.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s