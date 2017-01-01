What’s in the Sky this Month

I’ve always been a big fan of astronomy and find myself looking up and wondering “what if I could go there” when gazing at the plants and stars in the sky. When I was on Twitter today, I got to see what you can see for this coming month in the sky. Lots of things, and the winter is always the prime viewing. Here’s why:

During the winter we have dry skin right? Well that’s caused by a much lower level of moisture in the atmosphere when the weather is cold. Warm air has the ability to hold in much more moisture which is exactly why we talk about the humidity levels in the summer. Higher humidity means more moisture and that makes the temperature feel warmer. Conversely, in the winter the very cold air can’t hold as much moisture so the skies are rarely hazy. That makes our night sky crystal clear and gives us great viewing for meteor showers/planets!