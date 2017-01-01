Woman arrested in Norwich stabbing

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man in the chest in Norwich Saturday night.

Police say just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 156 Broadway, Apt B., where they found 33-year-old Alreno M. Sebastian suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Sebastian was taken to William W. Backus Hospital with life-threatening injuries before he was transferred to Hartford Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say during an investigation, a female suspect who was known to Sebastian, later identified as 35-year-old Caroline A. Fragoza, was located. Police say at 2:50 a.m., Fragoza was arrested on Broadway and charged with assault. She was held on $250,000 bond and will appear in court January 3rd.

Police say no other arrests are anticipated and the incident remains under investigation.