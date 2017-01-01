Woman dies after car submerges into brook in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 48-year-old Moosup woman was killed Sunday, after the car she was in overturned and went into a brook in Plainfield. 

Police say at around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a one car crash on Moosup Pond Road in Mossup Village. A 2015 Mercedes GLA250 was found overturned in the Apple Tree Meadow Brook, off the north shoulder of the roadway.

Police say the car was almost completely submerged and two people were trapped inside. Officers and fire crews worked to extricate them by partially overturning the car to gain access through the passenger door.

The passenger, later identified as Lisa Caruso, was unresponsive and taken to Plainfield Backus Emergency room. She was later pronounced dead. Her husband, 57-year-old Michael Caruso, was taken to William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Plainfield police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact them.

