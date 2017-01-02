2 dead in New Haven after carjacking ends in crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What began as a carjacking has ended with two men dead after they crashed into a synagogue on Harrison Street early Monday morning.

At 1:15 a.m., New Haven police say a carjacking took place at the corner of Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street, in the Westville section of the city. A short time later, officers noticed the stolen car in the area of Winthrop Avenue, and began to pursue.

According to New Haven police, officers lost sight of the car as they were in pursuit. Moments later, they discovered that the car had crashed into Congregation Beth El-Keser, located at 85 Harrison Street.

Two men in the stolen car were killed in the crash. Neither man has been identified.

The synagogue is at the corner of Philips Street and Whalley Avenue, which is causing Whalley Avenue to be closed while emergency responders are on the scene.

There is heavy damage to the car, and some structural damage to the synagogue. Crews are working to remove the car from the scene.

Connecticut State Police have been called in to handle the investigation. According to New Haven police, anytime there is a police involved shooting or police pursuit, it is standard procedure for State Police to be called in for the investigation.