2016 Weather Recap

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Happy New Year to you and your family! Another year is now is the books and it was a pretty quiet year here in Connecticut as far as the weather department is concerned. A year that didn’t see much snow, a quiet severe weather season and pretty dry too. In fact, the biggest highlight was the drought, which was the worst drought since the 60s. Let’s recap this year starting with the shoreline!

SHORELINE:

(Keep in mind these stats date back since 1949)

2016 was the second warmest year along the shoreline with an average temperatures of 55.3 F which is 3 degrees above normal and .3 degrees below the record of 55.6 F from 2012.

2016 was the 25th driest year here along the shoreline with 39.4″ of precip which was roughly 3.38″ below average. The record driest was from 1964 where only 23.03″ of precipitation fell.

From January 1st to December 31st 2016, 32.6″ of snow fell which was 3.8″ above normal but nowhere’s near the record of 68.5″ from 2003

The warmest temperature in 2016 was on July 23rd when it hit 97F.

The coldest temperature in 2016 was on February 14th when it fell to -6F.

The wettest day in 2016 was August 16th when 1.91″ of rain fell.

INLAND:

(Keep in mind these stats date back since 1949)

2016 was the fourth warmest year away from the water with an average temperatures of 52.7 F which is 2.4 degrees above normal and 1 degree below the record of 53.7 F from 2012.

2016 was the 5th driest year in inland CT with 32.7″ of precip which was roughly 12.26″ below average. The record driest was from 1949 where only 29.04″ of precipitation fell.

From January 1st to December 31st 2016, 37.6″ of snow fell which was 9.6″ below normal and nowhere’s near the record of 88.2″ from 1967

The warmest temperature in 2016 was 99F and it happen twice. July 22nd and August 13th.

The coldest temperature in 2016 happen twice as well. February 14th and 15th when it fell to -12F.

The wettest day in 2016 was January 10th when 1.46″ of rain fell.

