Blumenthal meets with veterans to help combat military toxic exposure

(WTNH)–Active members of the military and veterans gathered on Monday with Senator Richard Blumenthal. The topic of discussion was long-term exposure to harmful “toxic substances.”

For decades, service men and women have encountered toxins both home and abroad. The main concern is what kind of long-term health risks veterans are facing, and the potential for birth defects, learning disabilities and cancer.

“It’s very frustrating for veterans not to have their illnesses and conditions acknowledged. It is particularly hurtful. It’s disrespectful.”

Senator Blumenthal recently helped pass new legislation to enhance research into the impact of toxic exposure.

