Fire breaks out overnight in East Haven home

By Published:
(WTNH / Kevin Pflaumer)
(WTNH / Kevin Pflaumer)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven firefighters responded to a fire a 3-story home on Gerrish Avenue, early on Monday morning.

The East Haven Fire Department was dispatched to 131 Gerrish Avenue at 3:25 a.m.

Dispatchers say that the fire was under control in about a hour, although investigators remained on-scene through the morning.

There were no injuries reported. Gerrish Avenue was closed temporarily, but reopened around 4:30 a.m.

Branford firefighters were enlisted as mutual aid, covering East Haven Fire Department Headquarters at 200 Main Street.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s