Fire breaks out overnight in East Haven home

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven firefighters responded to a fire a 3-story home on Gerrish Avenue, early on Monday morning.

The East Haven Fire Department was dispatched to 131 Gerrish Avenue at 3:25 a.m.

Dispatchers say that the fire was under control in about a hour, although investigators remained on-scene through the morning.

There were no injuries reported. Gerrish Avenue was closed temporarily, but reopened around 4:30 a.m.

Branford firefighters were enlisted as mutual aid, covering East Haven Fire Department Headquarters at 200 Main Street.