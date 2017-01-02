Hartford-based foundation helping prevent suicide

By Published:
(WTNH)–Suicide is a tough topic. Did you know that suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people age 10-24? An estimated 1,100 college students take their lives every year in the U.S.

The Jordan Porco Foundation, headquartered in Hartford, is doing something about this horrific statistic. Ernie and Marisa Porco lost their son, Jordan, this way when he was a freshman in college. They formed this with non-profit organization to help make a difference for other families.

Matt Riley lost his 15-year-old daughter to suicide too, and is on the foundation’s board to help teens understand the warning signs of other teens before it’s too late.

“We’re working with schools, we started working with colleges and have been incredibly successful. We’re in somewhere around 25 states now working with various colleges and universities, but we started with Eastern Connecticut State University,” Riley said.

Soon, a comprehensive program will be going into high schools as well across the country.

You can visit www.rememberingjordan.org to learn more about this life-saving peer-to-peer organization.

