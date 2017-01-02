Investigation into Oakdale shooting that left two dead continues

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–We still have a murky picture of what happened when shots were fired shortly after Rapper Meek Mill’s concert at the Toyota Oakdale Theater Friday night.

Wallingford police are putting in countless hours working on the case.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Cheryl Bradley says police have some good leads, and that state police and Wallingford police are working hand-in-hand on the investigation.

Two men were killed in the parking lot on Friday night. Two more were treated and released. Both have been questioned. There are no answers yet.

“Anyone would be concerned to have gunshots and people killed right in your backyard, it’s just a scary thing,” said Joe, who lives in the neighborhood behind the Oakdale.

“I was in my room and I was actually folding laundry and then all of a sudden I heard pop, pop, pop. I didn’t think anything of it. I didn’t really know what it was but I assumed because it was Wallingford it wouldn’t be what I thought it was,” Joe said.

“At first I thought was gunshots and then I was like, no it really can’t be that, that never happens here in Wallingford.”

This is a tough time for the family of Travis Ward – one of two who died – trying to make sense of it all.

“I am very very shocked that my family has to endure this because you just never know, you never think it’s going to be your family,” said cousin Stacey Ward.

20-year-old JaQuan Graves was the other man killed in the shooting. Both lived in New Haven. Travis Ward would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Wallingford police at 203-294-2800.