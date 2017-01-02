January by the numbers in Connecticut

January is off to a mild and somewhat unsettled start in Connecticut, but do not expect it to last for very long. A cold shot arrives later this week, and it’s likely to be colder than normal into the weekend. January is the coldest month of the year in Connecticut, however, it’s not the snowiest. Here are some stats that may give you a better idea of what to expect in a typical January in CT.

Temperatures

Normal High/Low

Shoreline

January 1 – 38/24

January 31 – 37/23

Inland

January 1 – 35/19

January 31 – 35/18

The average high and low temperatures are about the same at the beginning and end of the month, but the coldest part of the winter is in the middle of the month with average high/low temperature about one degree colder. The coldest it has been in January at the Shoreline since 1949 is -7° on January 22, 1984. The warmest January temperature at the Shoreline is 68° on January 29, 2002 and January 6, 2007.

Snowfall

Normal / Most / Least

Shoreline

8.3″ / 42.0″ 2011 / 0.5″ 2007

Inland

12.3″ / 54.3″ 2011 / 0.2″ 1980

Even though it has a 3 (sometimes 2) fewer days, February is typically the snowiest month of the year in Connecticut. It averages about 0.5″ more than January.

Of course, this year, we’re paying particularly close attention to the precipitation in January – both snow and rain. The drought continues in CT, and an active storm track would do a lot to improve cut into the rain deficit over the past couple of years. The normal precipitation totals for CT in January are 3.2-3.5″

One more thing…for anyone suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder during these dark days of early-winter, you’ll be happy to know that we gain a whopping 48 minutes of daylight by the end of the month. The sunset on January 31 is at 5:07 pm.