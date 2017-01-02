JCC of Greater New Haven opens new facilities Monday

Related Coverage Jewish Community Center remains closed in Woodbridge after fire

WOODBRIDGE Conn. (WTNH) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven has opened a new facility to use as a fitness center in Woodbridge.

The JCC was forced to find new accommodations after a fire closed their main building on December 6th. Hundreds of people were inside the JCC when the flames started. The chief says two firefighters were hurt and one had to be carried out of the building.

At this point the fire chief says the flames started in the sauna, but they say the fire was ruled accidental.

The new JCC building has new spaces and places for all of it’s programs including daycare, fitness center and school. The school has found a new home fast at the Congregation B’nai Jacob. The fitness center opened at 5a.m. Monday morning.

For more information on the center you can head to the JCC website.